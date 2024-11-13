PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen will return to action during Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024

Tokyo: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will return to action along with Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand who will spearhead India's challenge in the upcoming Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 badminton tournament this week.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen last competed on the BWF World Tour at the Denmark Open in the second week of October. PV Sindhu, 19th in the latest badminton rankings for the women's singles, lost to Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open after defeating the People's Republic of China's then-world No. 7 Han Yue in the second round.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, reached the final of the Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 tournament in May. The Indian badminton player is still searching for her first title on the BWF World Tour since her victory at the Singapore Open in July 2022.

Lakshya Sen, who finished one win short of an Olympic medal at Paris 2024, is India's lone entry in men's singles at the Kumamoto Masters Japan. The world No. 17 men's singles shuttler competed at the Arctic Open and the Denmark Open but is yet to win a match in the new Olympic cycle.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will represent India in the women's doubles. Indian badminton players will not feature in the men's doubles and mixed doubles categories. India squad for Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024:

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen

Women's singles: PV Sindhu

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand. (ANI)

