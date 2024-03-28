PV Sindhu reaches round of 16 in Spain Masters at Madrid

Madrid: P V Sindhu progressed to the round of 16 of Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Wednesday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-12 win in half an hour over World No. 49 Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the first round. However, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran suffered a 15-21, 19-21 defeat against Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh, a qualifier. Kidambi Srikanth, Ashmita Chaliha, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, and mixed doubles pairs Sathish-Aadya Variyath and B. Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy will be in action later in the day. IANS

