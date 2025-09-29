Qatar Classic Squash: Abhay Singh beats Karim Gawad

New Delhi: India’s Abhay Singh claimed a stunning win over World No. 5 Karim Gawad in the round of 32 of the Qatar Classic Squash on Sunday. The 27-year-old Abhay, ranked 35th in the world, secured one of his biggest win of his career by trumping his Egyptian opponent 11-6, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9. Gawad, a former world champion and World No. 1, was outplayed by Abhay in a 41-minute encounter.

Abhay, who is a multiple Asian Games medallist, will now face Fares Dessouky of Egypt in the round of 16.

Earlier this year, in May, Abhay had claimed his 11th PSA Tour title by winning the Hyder Trophy 2025. Agencies

