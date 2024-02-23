Qatar Open: Andy Murray beaten in Doha by Czech teenager Jakub Mensik

DOHA: Andy Murray suffered another setback with a marathon loss to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday. Former world number one Murray ended a six-match losing streak in the opening round on Tuesday, but was edged out after almost three and a half hours on court and three tie-breaks, losing 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4). The 18-year-old Mensik is enjoying a breakthrough season on the ATP Tour. He came through qualifying before losing in five sets to Hubert Hurkacz at the Australian Open and defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Doha first round. Agencies

Also Read: ‘I won’t quit’: Andy Murray hits back at suggestion ‘tarnishing his legacy’

Also Watch: