Qatar Open: World No.1 Iga Swiatek eases into quarterfinal defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova

Doha: World No.1 Iga Swiatek extended her impressive Qatar Open winning streak by defeating No.14 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 16. Two-time defending champion Swiatek has now won 10 straight matches at the tournament after besting Alexandrova in their Wednesday evening showdown with the 1-hour and 31-minute victory. The Pole will now play another two-time Doha champion, Victoria Azarenka, in the quarterfinals. Former World No.1 Azarenka beat No.8 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-3 in the night match, for her third win over Ostapenko already this year.

Moreover, in the quarterfinals on Thursday, 3rd seed Elena Rybakina beat Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 6-2 while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-4 to reach semifinals. Agencies

Also Read: Melbourne Park title: Czech teenager Linda Noskova stuns Top seed Iga Swiatek

Also Watch: