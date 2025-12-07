Quinton de Kock equals AB de Villiers’ record for most centuries in India

Visakhapatnam: South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock equalled the record of compatriot AB de Villiers for most centuries by a visiting batter in India against India in the third and final ODI of the series at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. De Kock now shares the top position with de Villiers, who has seven centuries under his name ahead of West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has scored six centuries in India. IANS

