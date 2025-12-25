‘Quite hard to get a gauge on him yet…,’ Ponting assesses Green’s international career

New Delhi: Former captain Ricky Ponting has offered his assessment of Cameron Green’s young international career, calling the all-rounder one of Australia’s most intriguing long-term prospects, even as his Test returns continue to invite scrutiny.

Green has had a below-par Ashes series, with Australia already having secured the series after the first three Tests. In three matches, he scored 76 runs and took only two wickets, though he had limited game time with the ball.

Ponting acknowledged that, despite Green’s growing experience, his overall impact in Test cricket remains difficult to quantify.

“It’s actually quite hard to get a gauge on him yet as an international player. He averages under 30 in Australia now. His career averages just over 30,” Ponting said on The ICC Review.

“He’s made two Test match hundreds in 30-odd Test matches. He’s had back surgery, and his bowling pace is probably not quite what it was 12 months ago,” he said.

Green has played 35 Tests since his debut against India in Adelaide five years ago, with the right-handed batter chipping in with 1641 runs at an average close to 33, while also grabbing 37 wickets.

“But there is a very complete package there if it all comes together. And we’ve seen him play some pretty remarkable innings.

“He made an incredible 100 in New Zealand last year. He’s got 100 in India as well, albeit on a very, very flat pitch,” Ponting added.

Green made his maiden Test century in Ahmedabad, scoring 114 after coming in in a tricky situation against India, while his best effort came a year later in March 2024, when he smashed an unbeaten 174* in Wellington to guide the Aussies to a big 172-run win.

Beyond some individual performances, Ponting highlighted the value Green brings to the Australian dressing room, while identifying consistency of method as the key challenge ahead.

“Talking to the players, talking to the coaching staff, they absolutely love what he brings to the group,” Ponting noted.

“The biggest challenge he has is, he’s just got to find out the right way and right style for him to play, work out what’s going to work for him, and then commit to that and stick to it for a long period of time.”

Ponting suggested that Green’s tendency to constantly search for solutions can sometimes complicate the process and that offering straightforward advice would be preferable.

“Apparently, he’s a very deep thinker about his own game and likes to tinker with things a lot.,” he said. IANS

