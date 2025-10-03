R. Ashwin available for full Big Bash League season

NEW DELHI: Former India international R. Ashwin is set to be available for the entirety of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) as a Sydney Thunder player.

The off-spinning all-rounder also recently went unsold at the players’ auction of the 2025 season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

Apart from featuring for the Thunder in this year’s BBL, he is set to represent India at the Hong Kong Sixes in November. BBL 2025 is scheduled to begin on December 14, with the Thunder facing Hobart Hurricanes on December 16 in their campaign opener.

A stalwart of Indian cricket, Ashwin has taken 72 wickets in 65 T20Is at 23.22. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he claimed 187 wickets across 221 matches while representing Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. Agencies

