Rabada's Return Poised to Bolster South Africa's Bowling Attack in Second Test: Wade

CAPE TOWN, Oct 16: Matthew Wade on Friday cautioned Australia to expect a more dangerous South African bowling with pacer Kagiso Rabada likely to be back for the second Test in Gqeberha which starts on Sunday.

Rabada was ruled out of South Africa’s playing XI in the first Test which the hosts lost by 214 runs in Durban but is now poised to return at St George’s Park.

“The thing that stands out with him is his competitiveness,” Wade, Australia’s assistant coach, said. “He takes it to the opposition, he’ll be in our face, he’ll keep coming for the whole Test match, so we really know that.”

Wade said Rabada’s addition would give versatility to South Africa’s bowling attack, which lacked ability to sustain pressure in the first Test.

“They went with two spinners last time but ... him and (Anrich) Nortje can basically take one quick spot and (do) short spells and really attack as hard if they want to,” Wade said.

Australia missed the services of all-rounder Cameron Green, who is out due to an abdominal strain. Wade said that he’s likely to be rested for the second Test as well even though he has returned to train in the nets.

Australia has faced criticism regarding change in batting orders, but Wade was quick to dismiss it saying, adapting to situations is the key.

“If the conditions tell us it’s time to change the batting order, we’ll make that change,” he said.

“We’ve seen over the last little bit that we’ve been able to adapt really quickly and more importantly the players take it on so easily - and credit to them.” Agencies

Also Read: Hazlewood Highlights Reverse Swing as Key Factor in South Africa-Australia Test Series