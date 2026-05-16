Rachin Ravindra exits KKR mid-IPL to prepare for New Zealand’s Test tour of England

New Delhi: New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 midway and returned home to prepare for the upcoming tour of England, his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed on Friday. In an official update, KKR said Ravindra has left the squad to focus on red-ball commitments with the New Zealand national team.

“Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour to England,” the franchise stated. IANS

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