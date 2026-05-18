Racing Santander seal La Liga return after 14 years with emphatic 4-1 win over Valladolid

Madrid: Racing Santander ended a 14-year wait to return to La Liga with a 4-1 win at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday. Racing’s top scorer Andres Martin scored twice, and Asier Villalibre and Suleiman Camera also hit the target. Racing lead the Spanish second-division standings by seven points, securing one of the two automatic promotion places with two rounds remaining.

Racing also leads the scoring with 85 goals in 40 games, while having also conceding 59. IANS

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