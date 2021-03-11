Racing Team India to be 1st Indian team at Le Mans

NEW DELHI: Racing Team India is set to become the first Indian team to compete in the iconic '24 Hours of Le Mans' later this year.



The team, which features an all-Indian driver line up of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2-AM category of the endurance race event.

The race will be running its 89th edition this year at its traditional home of Circuit de la Sarthe on August 21 and 22. The team finished fifth in its maiden outing at the Asian Le Mans series this year, where Karthikeyan, Maini and Rao competed in an LMP2-spec Oreca-07 prototype car. (IANS)



Also Read: India women's team to play England in one-off Test: BCCI

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam

