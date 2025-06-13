Radha Yadav to replace injured Shuchi in India's squad for England series

Mumbai: All-rounder Radha Yadav will replace injured Shuchi Upadhyay in India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, starting later this month.

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs against England, who have a new captain and head coach in Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards respectively.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in Team India’s squads for the England tour,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Shuchi was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru,” it added.

Shuchi was among the three newcomers along with Sree Charani and Kranti Goud to be named in the T20I side. IANS

