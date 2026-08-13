Rafael Jodar downs Arthur Fils in Montreal to make first ATP Masters 1000 SF

Montreal: Rafael Jodar booked his spot in his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final by downing Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the Canadian Open. The 19-year-old Spaniard became the first teenager to make the men’s semifinals at the Canadian Open since 2018.

Jodar began the year ranked No. 165. With his win over the Frenchman, he moved up to No. 11 in the live rankings. By reaching his fourth ATP Tour semi-final of the year (after Marrakech, Barcelona and Washington), Jodar maintained his push for a stunning surge into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings. He could climb as high as No. 9 by lifting the title in Canada, depending on other results. Following a two-game swing to begin, Jodar saved a break point, then broke for 2-0 — he put constant pressure on Fils with his returns and impeccable baseline play.

Fils fended off two break points at 0-3, then three more at 1-4. The momentum was changing and Fils began the seventh game by outlasting Jodar in a 28-shot rally. Another extended rally saw both lash crosscourt forehands, before Fils prevailed again.

Back on serve and serving at 4-5, 30-0, the rain came at the wrong time for Fils. After a roughly one hour pause, Fils managed to hold for 5-5 once play resumed.

Despite the interruption, the rallies continued to excite. Jodar began the 11th game by capping a 25-shot lung buster rally with a volley winner.

Fils, a supreme mover, was indeed making the 6-foot-3 Spaniard work hard for every point.

The only mini-break of the tiebreak came when Jodar ripped a backhand down the line. Against most, he would have won the point immediately. But Fils got his forehand swipe back in play, only for Jodar to summon up a perfect drop shot for 2-1.

Another drop shot earned him a break for 2-1 in the second set, prompting Fils to take out his frustrations on his racquet. He got back on serve but Jodar replied for 4-3. With Jodar up at the net, Fils gave Jodar an opportunity to put away a volley, which he took.

Jodar had rolled his ankle earlier in the set, though he seemed to be moving fine, and the match ended with another winner off his racquet.

The Spaniard will face Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals. The American started play on Centre Court by topping Italy’s Luciano Darderi, 6-2, 6-3. (IANS)

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