Rafael Nadal set to return from injury at Qatar Open in February

MADRID: Rafael Nadal is set to return to tennis in February at an ATP 250 event in Doha after the Spaniard’s name was on the official entry list. Eyeing a record-extending 15th French Open title, Nadal could face the likes of Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev in Qatar. Earlier, the 37-year-old missed the Australian Open this month after he suffered a muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International. Agencies

Also Read: Injury won’t affect Rafael Nadal mentally: Former Spanish tennis player Alex Corretja

Also Watch: