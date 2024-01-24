Rafael Nadal set to return from injury at Qatar Open in February

Sports

Rafael Nadal is set to return to tennis in February at an ATP 250 event in Doha after the Spaniard’s name was on the official entry list.
MADRID: Rafael Nadal is set to return to tennis in February at an ATP 250 event in Doha after the Spaniard’s name was on the official entry list. Eyeing a record-extending 15th French Open title, Nadal could face the likes of Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev in Qatar. Earlier, the 37-year-old missed the Australian Open this month after he suffered a muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International. Agencies

