Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol

NEW DELHI: Reigning Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat stamped her authority over the Women's 25M Pistol event, winning her third successive Nationals on the concluding day of the 64th National Shooting Championship competitions at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, here on Monday.



Maharashtra's Rahi shot a solid 37 in a top draw final to see off young and in-form challengers to her crown. 14-year old Namyaa Kapoor of Delhi, recently crowned Junior World Champion in the event, won silver with 31 and reigning Youth Olympic Games and 10M Air Pistol National Champion Manu Bhaker of Haryana, claimed bronze with 27-hits. IANS

Also Read: Nagaland Killings: NHRC Issues Notice To Centre, Nagaland Govt

Also Watch:

