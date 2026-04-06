Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble Honoured with Stadium Ends at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Bengaluru: Legendary Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble were honoured on Sunday with stadium ends named after them at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) formally unveiled the “Rahul Dravid End” and the “Anil Kumble End” at a ceremony attended by family members of both players. The old BEML end was renamed after Dravid, while the pavilion end now bears Kumble’s name.

KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, a former India fast bowler and teammate of both Dravid and Kumble, presided over the event alongside vice-president Sujith Somasundar and other association officials. IANS

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