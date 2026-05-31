Rahul Jakhar sets Indian U20 record with Asian decathlon gold in Hong Kong

Valsad: Eighteen-year-old Rahul Jakhar from Gujarat's Valsad district has won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, setting a new Indian Under-20 national record and becoming one of the continent's leading young athletes in the discipline.

Jakhar amassed 7,185 points across the two-day, 10-event competition to secure the title, surpassing the previous national U20 mark in the gruelling combined event.

His victory marks a significant achievement for Indian athletics, with the young athlete emerging as the top decathlete in Asia in the under-20 category. IANS

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