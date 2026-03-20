Rajasthan Royals face setback as Sam Curran likely to miss IPL due to groin injury

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have suffered a setback ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, with England’s all-rounder Sam Curran likely to miss the tournament due to a suspected groin injury.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Curran, 27, last featured for England in the Men’s T20 World Cup on March 5, when the defending champions were beaten by eventual winners India in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

But he is now expected to miss IPL 2026 due to the groin injury for RR, the inaugural IPL champions. Curran was set to make his debut for RR after joining the franchise in November 2025 through a trade with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Curran and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were swapped to RR in exchange for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who went on to be named Player of the Tournament at the Men’s T20 World Cup and will now turn out for CSK when the competition begins on March 28. IANS

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