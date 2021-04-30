Rajasthan Royals pledge Rs 7.5 cr for Covid relief

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR) said on Thursday that it has pledged Rs 7.5 crore towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through its philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) and the British Asian Trust (BAT).

"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, chaired by RanjitBarthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support," RR said in a statement.

"Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT)," it further said.

BAT founder Prince Charles has launched an emergency "Oxygen for India" appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain. IANS

