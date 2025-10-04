Rajat Patidar named new Madhya Pradesh captain for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

NEW DELHI: Selectors have appointed 32-year-old right-handed batsman Rajat Patidar as the captain of the Madhya Pradesh team for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) official announced on Friday night.

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy will be held from October 15 to February 28 in two phases.

The first phase will be played from October 15 to November 19, while the second round will run from January 22 to February 1. The knockouts will be played from February 6 to 28.

Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy in 2022 defeating domestic powerhouse Mumbai. Agencies

