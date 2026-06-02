Rajat Patidar praises RCB’s faith after back-to-back IPL titles

Ahmedabad: Rajat Patidar struggled to find the right words after he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive IPL title on Sunday. He said the achievement felt surreal and was something he had never imagined when he joined the franchise.

“It feels superb. When we came here, there were many memories from last year. I don’t have words to express how I feel, but it’s very good,” Patidar said after RCB secured a solid five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

The RCB captain praised the team’s careful planning and the consistency of the bowling attack throughout the season. “It was clear planning. When we win the toss, it was easy to chase. The way Bhuvi, Hazlewood, Rasikh, KP Suyash, and Shepherd bowled was impressive throughout the tournament,” he said.

The victory held special meaning for Patidar, who reflected on his unexpected rise to captaincy. “I never dreamed of becoming the captain of RCB and lifting the trophy. I think it was meant to be. I am grateful for that,” he said.

RCB started the season with the confidence gained from their first title in 2025, and Patidar believed that experience made a difference. “We were slightly more confident than last year. Everywhere felt like a home ground for us with the fans supporting us,” he said, acknowledging the traveling support for the franchise across various venues.

Patidar also shared how his preparation before the tournament played a crucial role in his success. “The pre-tournament prep was very good for me. I focused on discovering which shots work for me. I received a lot of useful input from DK,” he said, crediting mentor Dinesh Karthik for his guidance throughout the campaign. IANS

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