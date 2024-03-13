Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai's Young Musheer Khan set Vidarbha huge target

MUMBAI: Young Musheer Khan (136) continued his rapid ascent with a superlative 135 to put Mumbai in an impregnable position on day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, with Shreyas Iyer (95) and Ajinkya Rahane (73) also making significant contributions in Mumbai on Tuesday.

At stumps, Ranji Trophy behemoths Mumbai had one hand on their 42nd title after setting a humongous 538-run target against a battered Vidarbha, who remained without their most successful bowler Aditya Sarwate throughout the third day.

If the second day was all about Mumbai adopting a cautious approach to build their lead, day 3 witnessed their batters ramming home the advantage with a definite plan and execution as they put on 418 in their second innings.

Vidarbha were 10 for no loss in their second innings with openers Dhruv Shorey (7) and Atharva Taide (3) unscathed, needing another 528 runs to win with two days left in the game. Agencies

