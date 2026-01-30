Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey shines as Vidarbha take upper hand over UP

Nagpur: Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey claimed 6-37 in 19.5 overs to bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 237 in 68.5 overs on the opening day of their must-win Elite Group A clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

By the time stumps were called, Vidarbha reached 33 for loss in 12 overs to take early honours in a game they needed to win outright to enter the knockouts. Electing to bat first, UP were struggling at 109/6 before Dhruv Jurel (96) and Shivam Mavi (47) added 92 runs for the seventh wicket to help UP cross the 200-run mark. IANS

Also Read: Pakistan hockey players agree to play Pro-League after payment settlement