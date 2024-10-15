Ranji Trophy: Lower order batters earn valuable point for Assam against Jharkhand

GUWAHATI: Assam's lower order batters played a crucial role in securing a valuable point in their opening Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand, which ended in a draw at the ACA Stadium here on Monday.

The hosts showcased resilience in their second innings, reaching 355 and setting a target of 175 runs for the visitors. Jharkhand were 74-3 in their second innings when the match came to an end. On the final day, Assam resumed their innings at 130/3, trailing by 51 runs after being forced to follow on. Stand-in captain Denish Das played a vital role, scoring 75 off 149 balls (4X6, 6X1), while Akash Sengupta, came into bat at number seven, nearly reached a century with 92 runs off 170 balls (4X11). Down the order, Mrinmoy Dutta contributed a quick-fire 47 off just 36 balls (4X6, 6X1), hitting six boundaries and a six. Utkarsh Singh and Manishi took 3 wickets each.

Jharkhand, led by Ishan Kishan, faced a challenging chase but managed 74/3 before both captains agreed to end the match in a draw.

Earlier in the game, Jharkhand posted a solid first-innings total of 361 after winning the toss and opting to bat. Assam's Mukhtar Hussain stood out with impressive bowling figures of 5/55, while Aryaman Sen, Utkarsh Singh, and Kumar Suraj all contributed valuable runs. In response, Assam's first innings ended at 180 and were forced to follow on.

Jharkhand secured 3 points from the match, while Assam gained 1 point. Utkarsh Singh was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Assam will next face Chandigarh in Guwahati, starting October 18.

