Ranji Trophy: Mohit Avasthi’s five-for helps Mumbai bowl out Delhi for 221

Mumbai: Mohit Avasthi’s sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket left Mumbai in control of the Elite Group D by reaching a strong position in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 against Delhi at the BKC-Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Thursday, despite Sanat Sangwan hitting 118 off 218 balls.

Delhi were bowled out for 221 late in the day, with Avasthi claiming 5-62, including taking three scalps in a span of six runs, while Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets apiece. Apart from a gritty Sangwan being the top run-getter for Delhi, Vaibhav Kandpal and Pranav Rajvanshi added 32 and 39, respectively.

Mumbai, who have already qualified for the knockouts, ended the day at 13/1 after Divij Mehra dismissed Akash Anand, with the play ending early due to poor visibility caused by dust coming from construction in the nearby areas, which led to the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan wearing masks while fielding. IANS

Also Read: Serena Williams refuses to rule out return to tennis