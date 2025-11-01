Ranji Trophy: Mumbai face Rajasthan with Jaiswal back in familiar surroundings

MUMBAI: As Yashasvi Jaiswal walked towards the dressing room after a long session in the nets, a group of young women cricketers from Rajasthan requested him for a picture.

As he agreed, one of the players asked Jaiswal how it felt to be back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where he has played a lot of cricket for Rajasthan Royals, and whether there would be any change in his approach.

“I know the conditions well, so I won’t change anything,” Jaiswal replied.

On Saturday, when Mumbai face Rajasthan in a crucial Ranji Trophy Group D fixture, it will bank on Jaiswal and the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane, who also has a vast experience of playing at the iconic venue. Agencies

