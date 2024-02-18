Ranji Trophy: Mumbai thrash Assam

GUWAHATI: The four-day Ranji Trophy tie between Assam and Mumbai didn’t last even two days as Assam, displaying a pathetic show in batting, lost the tie by an innings and 80 runs in Mumbai on Saturday.

Assam started their second inning with a deficit of 188 runs after Mumabi bowled out 272 in their first innings. However visitors once again failed to perform well with the bat and the entire team were bowled out 108 in the second innings playing just 33 overs. It may be mentioned here that Assam batted only 32.1 overs in the first innings and scored 84 runs.

In the second innings Sumit Gandigaonkar (30no, 4X4) and Abdul Ajij Kureishi (22) were the major contributors for Assam. Rahul Singh didn’t turn out to bat due to injury.

Former international Shardul Thakur came out with a brilliant spell once again in the match and finished 4-31 in the second innings. He also collected six wickets in the first innings and ended the game with 10-52. It was his first ten wickets haul in a first class match.

Earlier Mumbai started from their overnight score 217-6 and were bowled out 272 runs. Pacer Dibakar Johri, who made debut in this match, bowled well and finished with 5-74. It was the first occasion when a pacer of Assam took five wickets in his debut game. Shivam Dube (121 no) was the top scorer in Mumbai innings.

With this match Assam ended their Ranji campaign with 8 points from 7 matches.

