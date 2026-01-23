Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries help Mumbai take control against Hyderabad on Day 1

Hyderabad: On a surface that promised assistance for the bowlers early on, Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad’s twin centuries stood tall as Mumbai wrested control from Hyderabad on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. The pair’s partnership transformed a cautious start into a position of dominance.

On a green-tinged surface, Hyderabad skipper Mohammed Siraj predictably opted to bowl. With swing and seam on offer, Mumbai’s openers Akhil Herwadkar and Akash Anand prioritised survival over strokeplay.

Progress was slow, with Mumbai touching 50 only in the 21st over. Rohit Rayudu then removed Herwadkar (27, 71b, 4x4), who was deceived by the awkward bounce on offer, with the ball sailing to P. Nitish Reddy at point.

Siraj struck soon after, with Akash edging to K. Himateja at gully after a patient 35 off 77 balls. With just 18 minutes for Lunch, Musheer Khan and Lad sensibly chose caution.

Debutant N. Nitin Sai Yadav trapped Musheer leg before just four balls into the afternoon, triggering animated celebrations among the fielding side. But the joy was short-lived.

Sarfaraz built on his prolific white-ball form, seizing control with prolific strokeplay. Boundaries began to flow freely, with a towering six down the ground off Nitin standing out. He reached his half-century off 65 balls with a crisp cover drive off Siraj.

The 28-year-old brought up his 17th First-Class century 64 balls later, with a muted celebration that belied the significance of the knock. Agencies

