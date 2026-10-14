Ranji Trophy: Vihaan Malhotra’s maiden FC hundred keeps up Punjab’s fight against Assam

NEW CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s Vihaan Malhotra (103, 208b, 11x4) struck a century on First-Class debut, but it was not enough to dispel Assam’s stake at a first-innings lead on day three of their Ranji Trophy round one match at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Evidently a first-innings shoot-off after rain washed out the first day, the contest was turning one-sided when Vihaan took the wheel in a 137-run opening partnership with Harnoor Pannu (54, 132b, 7x4). But Punjab lost five wickets for 100 runs on either side of Tea.

Salil Arora and Emanjot Singh Chahal arrested the collapse, but Punjab was at 287 for five at stumps, still 86 behind and only tailenders left in rank.

Both Vihaan and Pannu were true to their kind – languid, left-handed batters – and plundered the off-side in the morning session.

Without wasting an opportunity, Vihaan glided Mukhtar Hussain through the cordon and added another boundary to his account with a cover drive. He followed the same playbook against Dipjyoti Saikia, who he carved past gully and covers for two boundaries.

Pannu was more restrained but mindful of picking the freebies, which Saikia found out as he saw an over-pitched delivery driven past him. He had just slogged Amlanjyoti Das through the on-side, shortly after his 121-ball half century, when he was caught in two minds on a delivery outside off and nicked to the keeper.

Uday Saharan made his intentions clear as he cleared his front foot and deposited Sarupam Purkayastha into the Punjab dressing room. He even swept left-arm orthodox Mohit Thakur for another boundary but a verbal skirmish with Sibsankar Roy caused a lapse in concentration and Purkayastha had him leg before despite bowling from around the wicket.

Vihaan blundered on 95, poking a delivery outside off from Mukhtar but was dropped by the wicketkeeper. Mukhtar made him play with the angle and got the ball to change line and crash into the off-stump but a no ball check got Vihaan another life on 101.

There was no let-off a third time as Mukhtar pinned him with a delivery that came in after pitching. Ramandeep Singh thought of sneaking in a second run at square leg only for captain Denish Das to fire a rocket throw and catch him short at the striker’s end. Agencies

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