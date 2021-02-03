Rankireddy-Ashwini enter top 20 of mixed doubles badminton rankings

NEW DELHI: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and AshwiniPonnappa on Tuesday broke into the top 20 of the mixed doubles badminton rankings for the first time in their career. The Indian pair jumped 16 places after their performances in the two Thailand Open tournaments in Bangkok last month.



Their previous best ranking was 23rd which they achieved on July 30, 2019. "Mixed doubles duo of SatwiksairajRankireddy and AshwiniPonnappa enters top 20 in the latest BWF World Ranking (sic). A fantastic show in the Asian Leg ensures career-best ranking and a jump of 16 spots for the Indian shuttlers. Kudos Guys," the Badminton Association of India said in a tweet.

China's ZhengSiwei and Huang Yaqiong remain the top-ranked mixed doubles pair. Ashwini and Rankireddy reached the pre-quarters of the Yonex Thailand Open where they were beaten by Chinese pair of Chang TakChing and Ng Wing Yung.

In the Toyota Thailand Open, the pair reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Thailand's SapsireeTaerattanachai and DechapolPuavaranukroh.

Meanwhile, Ashwini and her women's doubles partner N. Sikki Reddy went down a spot to 29 after a dismal show in Bangkok. Ashwini and Sikki were knocked out in the first round of both Thailand Open tournaments.

In men's doubles, Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain in the 10th position. Rankireddy and Shetty reached the second round of the Yonex Thailand Open and then reached the semi-finals of the Toyota Thailand Open.

In men's singles rankings, KidambiSrikanth has moved up by a spot and is placed at the 13th spot while SaiPraneeth has dropped a spot to the 17th place.

In the women's singles category, PV Sindhu has maintained her seventh place while Saina Nehwal has made a one-spot jump and is placed at the 19 spots. IANS

