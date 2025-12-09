Rasmus Hojlund brace powers Napoli back to top of Serie A

Naples: Rasmus Hojlund fired Napoli to the top of Serie A with both goals in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Juventus and former idol Luciano Spalletti, who left empty-handed from the site of his greatest triumph.

Denmark striker Hojlund headed home the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The 22-year-old also put Napoli ahead early on in Naples, his first club goal since netting the winner against Genoa in early October.

Napoli is one point ahead of Inter Milan after condemning Juve to a first league defeat since Spalletti took charge of the Turin giants in late October, but will be surpassed on goal difference by AC Milan on Monday if the seven-time European champion beats Torino.

But Napoli has won five on the bounce in all competitions since then — in the midst of an injury crisis — and travels to Portugal next to take on Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Juve is now eight points off the title race after 14 matches as Spalletti, who led Napoli to a first Scudetto in over three decades in 2023, struggles to get a tune out of his new players.

Juve had looked good for a result when Kenan Yildiz coolly rolled home his sixth goal of the season after brilliantly exchanging passes with Weston McKennie.

It had been the better team of the second half up to that point, but failed to capitalise on that moment, with Yildiz’s substitution in the 76th minute being quickly followed by Hojlund’s winner. Agencies

