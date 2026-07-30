Ravichandran Ashwin backs three-spinner strategy for Sri Lanka Tests

Chennai: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed India to field three specialist spinners in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, saying Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav should all feature in the playing XI as the visitors prepare for the two-match World Test Championship series beginning in Galle on August 15.

“Jadeja will definitely play. Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the last game - he’ll play. And Kuldeep Yadav should also play. That makes three spinners. I think they should go with Saransh Jain at No. 7, which leaves - No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 4 Shubman Gill, No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal or Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul. That leaves two fast-bowler spots,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

India’s squad marks the return of Ravindra Jadeja to the Test set-up after recovering from the tennis elbow injury that had sidelined him since the IPL earlier this year. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has retained his place after an impressive outing, while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also available, giving the team management multiple spin options for conditions expected to favour slow bowlers in Sri Lanka.

Ashwin also highlighted the importance of Sai Sudharsan’s fitness, believing the young left-hander could play a crucial role if declared fit before the opening Test.

“First, I think India’s biggest loss here could be Sai Sudharsan’s fitness because he scored two centuries recently in the India ‘A’ series - one of them was at Galle, which has unique conditions. The wind, how the ball turns, the angles - it takes time to learn all that. But he made a hundred there. If he stays fit, it could be an advantage for India. His confidence will be high. And Sri Lanka always depend on spin - Sai Sudharsan is a good player of spin. So he could be useful. I hope he’s fit, and it shouldn’t be a setback,” Ashwin added.

The 23-year-old featured prominently on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he adapted well to local conditions, strengthening his case for a Test debut. However, his fitness remains under scrutiny after sustaining a niggle ahead of the senior squad’s departure.

Ashwin added that while Devdutt Padikkal would be a worthy replacement if required, his preference would still be for Sudharsan to carry his recent form into the longest format. “Devdutt Padikkal getting a chance in his place is not a bad thing. He has been a brilliant performer in domestic cricket. But I’d prefer Sudharsan to take his form into Test cricket,” he stated. (IANS)

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