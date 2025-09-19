Ravichandran Ashwin to represent Team India in Hong Kong Sixes

New Delhi: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of Team India for the 2025 Hong Kong Sixes, set to be held from November 7-9 at Kowloon Cricket Club. Ashwin’s inclusion marks a major boost for India’s campaign in the fast-paced, six-a-side global tournament.

This will also mark Ashwin’s first competitive appearance since announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, with an aim to explore playing in various franchise T20 leagues around the world.

In December last year, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the drawn Brisbane Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. “We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on Television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of.”

“This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane, which I am looking forward to playing alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams; it will be a good challenge for us,” said Ashwin in a statement on Thursday. IANS

Also Read: IOC president Kirsty Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey

Also Watch: