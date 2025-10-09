Ravindra Jadeja is India’s greatest all-rounder, says Parthiv Patel

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round performance in the recently concluded first Test against the West Indies, as the Shubman Gill-led side handed the visitors an innings defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking with JioStar, Patel discussed India’s dominant show in the first Test, emphasising contributions from key players such as Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round excellence and KL Rahul’s steady opening performance. He also offered his views on selection strategies for the second Test ahead.

Jadeja’s performance with the bat and ball was praised by one and all as the all-rounder notched up an unbeaten century in the first innings and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the next innings as the Windies lost by an innings and 140 runs. On the Indian vice-captain’s recent batting form, Patel said:

“It’s been brilliant to see the way Jadeja has been batting. A lot of it comes down to the responsibility he’s embraced since being appointed vice-captain. Even before that, the Indian management showed faith in him, encouraging him to take responsibility with the bat and bat flexibly in the order, be it at five, six, or seven. When the dressing room trusts you like that, it changes your mindset. Though he is primarily an all-rounder, with the ability to take wickets, his batting contributions have become invaluable. His best innings in recent months was the resilient draw against England, where he showed maturity under pressure. In this Test match, his positive footwork and ability to stay not out without giving away his wicket were key factors.” IANS

