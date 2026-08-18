Ravindra Jadeja joins elite 4,000-run, 350-wicket Test club in Galle

Galle: Ravindra Jadeja became only the fourth cricketer in Test history to achieve the feat of scoring 4,000 runs and taking 350 wickets. Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium when he removed bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha in the third session.

Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori are the only others on this exclusive list. Out of the four all-rounders, Jadeja is the only one to have played fewer than 100 Tests.

In the process, Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm bowler to take 350 wickets in the Test format, with former fast-bowler Zaheer Khan a distant second now with 311 wickets. The 37-year-old is also the fifth Indian overall to have taken 350 wickets, joining the likes of Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Jadeja is also the third left-arm spinner in the world to have achieved the milestone, joining the likes of Rangana Herath (433) and Daniel Vettori (362). Agencies