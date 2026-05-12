RCB coach Andy Flower fined 15% of match fee for audible obscenity in IPL clash vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has been fined “15 per cent of his applicable match fee” for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL in its statement said, “Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match’”

The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire after a contentious boundary call involving Krunal Pandya. IANS

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