RCB opener Jacob Bethell exits IPL with finger injury, England sweat on Lord’s Test availability

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after sustaining an injury to his left ring finger during the match against Punjab Kings and will now return home for further assessment. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development in an official statement, saying that they will also assess the extent of injury picked up by Bethell and whether he will be fit in time to play England’s first Test against New Zealand, to be played on June 4 at Lord’s.

Bethell, who had partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the order in recent weeks in Phil Salt’s absence, had struggled for runs – amassing only 96 runs in seven games. IANS

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