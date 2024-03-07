Sports
Read Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham suspended for two games by La Liga
MADRID: Read Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been suspended for two games by La Liga for showing contempt towards the referee having received a red card after the final whistle in their draw with Valencia on Saturday. Agencies
