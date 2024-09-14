Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti understands Rodrygo’s ‘sadness’ after Ballon d’Or snub

San Sebastian: Following Rodrygo’s comments in which he admitted that he was ‘upset’ over not being in the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy, Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti has stated that he understands the Brazilian’s ‘sadness.’

“For sure Rodrygo should have been among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or, no doubts. I understand his sadness, he’s right. For me he’s an important player and there are zero problems,” said Carlo Ancelotti in a pre-match press conference.

Five players for Los Blancos were included in the shortlist, in the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos (now retired), Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. But the Brazilian, who scored 17 goals and provided nine assists, was not included.

“I was upset, I think I deserved it. I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, but I think I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise... But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things,” Rodrygo had said.

Rodrygo became an integral part of the Real Madrid squad following the departure of long time striker Karim Benzema. The versatile forward, who has the ability to play across the front three, spearheaded Madrid’s attack in the 2023/24 season and led the side to a La Liga trophy and the UEFA Champions League victory as well.

Real Madrid will be hoping to get past their dismal start to the 2024/25 La Liga season which has seen them draw two games from their opening four games. Whilst the defending champions will be hoping to change their form starting with an away game against Real Sociedad on Sunday (IST), their rivals FC Barcelona sit on top of the table with four wins in the opening four games. IANS

