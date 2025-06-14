Real Madrid sign Argentina teenager Franco Mastantuono

MADRID: Real Madrid signed 17-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono from Argentine side River Plate on a six-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

The Spanish outfit had agreed to sign Mastantuono for about $45 million last week and the talented teenager, who can also play on the wing, will be a Real Madrid player from August 14. Having come through River Plate’s youth system, Mastantuono was part of the first team in the 2024-25 season. In February last year, he becane the youngest scorer in River’s history.

He also became the youngest at 17 to play an official match for Argentina when he featured in its World Cup qualifier against Chile last week. Agencies

