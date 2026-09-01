Real Madrid sign midfielder Sergio Martinez

Madrid: Real Madrid have signed the 19-year-old midfielder Sergio Martinez from Racing Santander, Racing confirmed on Monday. Martinez, who scored in Racing’s opening game of the season, joins after Real Madrid activated his 3 million-euro release clause and agreed to a contract through June 2030.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s delayed La Liga opener against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday, with the Portuguese manager making it clear that he has no immediate plans to request further additions to his squad. IANS

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