Real Madrid tame Getafe to return to top of La Liga

Madrid: Striker Joselu scored twice to help Real Madrid return to the top of La Liga night with a 2-0 win away to Getafe.

It was a match that rescheduled due to their participation in the Spanish Supercup in early January, and Real Madrid cruised to their sixth consecutive league win.

Real Madrid enjoyed a flying start, quickly in control of the ball and pushing Getafe into their own half. It took 14 minutes for Joselu to open the scoring with a neat downwards header after a cross from Lucas Vazquez from the right, reports Xinhua.

The striker had already rattled the Getafe crossbar on eight minutes.

Getafe are usually one of the toughest sides in Spain to play against, but they were unable to break up Madrid’s midfield play and the first half was one-way traffic.

The bad news for the visitors was an injury to central defender Antonio Rudiger after a collision with Mason Greenwood. The German had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in the second half.

Greenwood created Getafe’s first two chances of the game after the break, grazing the outside of the post and then firing well wide, before Joselu doubled Madrid’s lead with his second goal of the match.

The striker collected a pass from Vinicius Jr with his right foot at the edge of the area before scoring with an angled left-foot shot.

Getafe keeper David Soria then denied Joselu his hat-trick. IANS

