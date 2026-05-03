Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal to miss Clasico at Barcelona with injury

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will miss the Clasico on May 10 after suffering a toe fracture, the club said on Saturday. The veteran right-back is expected to be sidelined for the next two weeks, according to Spanish media, and could return for the club’s final game of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Second-placed Real Madrid is 11 points behind leader Barcelona, which could clinch La Liga this weekend with a win at Osasuna if Los Blancos drops points at Espanyol on Sunday.

Carvajal will miss the Clasico away at Barcelona next Sunday, which could be his last as a Madrid player.

The defender, who has won six Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns with the club, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old had hoped to be part of Spain’s World Cup squad this summer, but after an injury-hit season his chances were already slim before this latest setback. Agencies

Also Read: Pisa and Verona relegated to Serie B as Venezia celebrate promotion glory