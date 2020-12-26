Referees to discuss all ISL on-field match decisions with coaches

NEW DELHI: The Indian Super League (ISL) has initiated measures for better communication between head coaches of teams and match officials, organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said in a statement on Friday. The development comes after several coaches repeatedly criticised decisions that have been made by referees this season.

FSDL said that on Friday it organised an 'Open Communication Forum' between head coaches of the teams, officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and its referees department "to discuss a number of aspects related to developing the officiating of the games and communication between coaches and match officials".

Representatives of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) who officiate England's Premier League were also in attendance.

"As the first constructive step, starting with the resumption of ISL post-Christmas break and as part of the process, a specific allocated time following the matchday will give the opportunity to the coaches to discuss with the referees department aspects of the game that may have arisen where clarity is required and both parties can discuss issues that will benefit the overall development of the game in line with the international best practices in football," said the FSDL.

The AIFF's referee department has assigned 12 referees and 14 assistant referees for the ongoing ISL season. IANS

Also Read: Women referees may officiate men's I-League matches: AIFF

Also Watch: PM address farmers





