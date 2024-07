PARIS: Major upset witnessed on the first morning of the fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. Reigning women’s epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was bowed out in her opening bout against Japan’s Miho Yoshimura. Sun, a twice World champion who won individual and team bronzes in Rio in 2016, was among the favourites to win a medal. (Agencies)

