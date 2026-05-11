Retiring Cirstea Shocks World No. 1 Sabalenka to Reach Italian Open Last 16

Rome: Sorana Cirstea produced one of the biggest upsets of the season after battling back from a set and a break down to defeat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 and advance to the Round of 16 at the Italian Open.

The victory marked the first win of Cirstea’s career over a reigning world No. 1 and extended a remarkable late-career run for the Romanian veteran, who had announced earlier this year that the 2026 season would be the final campaign of her two-decade professional career.

She will next face 13th seed Linda Noskova, who progressed to the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova. A win in the next round would send Cirstea into the Rome quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner started strong in his quest for a historic Career Golden Masters after defeating Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

The Italian player, who came to Rome after making history in Madrid by becoming the first to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles, continued his impressive run on home soil. Sinner’s recent wins in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid have put him just one title away from completing the Career Golden Masters, winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Novak Djokovic is the only player to achieve this feat since the series began in 1990. Agencies

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