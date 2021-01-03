RG Baruah U-16 Inter District cricket begins today

 Top
RG Baruah U-16 Inter District cricket will begin in six different venues from tomorrow. The domestic cricket season of the State will begin with this championship where 39 teams will take part.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 11:54 AM GMT

Our Sports Reporter

As per the schedule of the tournament Guwahati, Barpeta, Jorhat, Hailakandi, Mangaldoi and Hojai will organize the group stage matches. Guwahati will host all the group matches of Head Quarter Zone where four teams-NF Railway, Guwahati, Goalpara and Rangiya will be seen in action. The opening match will be played between Guwahati and Goalpara.

