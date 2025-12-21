Richard Ngarava Named Zimbabwe’s Test and ODI Captain

New Delhi: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have named Richard Ngarava as the new captain for both Test and One-Day International (ODI) formats, with Brian Bennett serving as vice-captain.

The appointments were confirmed during the ZC Board’s fourth-quarter meeting in Harare on Friday. The left-arm fast bowler takes over from veteran batter Craig Ervine, who is stepping down after guiding the team through an important rebuilding phase.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani congratulated the new leadership team and acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing captain. “Ngarava has shown remarkable growth as a player and leader over the years. He commands respect within the dressing room and has consistently delivered for Zimbabwe across all formats. We believe he is ready to lead the team into its next chapter. Brian’s appointment as vice-captain reflects our confidence in his cricketing intelligence, maturity, and long-term leadership potential.

“He represents the future of Zimbabwean cricket. Craig Ervine led with professionalism, resilience, and dignity during a challenging period. ZC is deeply grateful for his contribution to the team’s stability and progress,” Mukuhlani said in a statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Ngarava, who debuted internationally in 2017, is a key part of Zimbabwe’s bowling lineup. As a left-arm fast-medium bowler, he has played in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, and is the first Zimbabwean to reach 100 T20I wickets. IANS

