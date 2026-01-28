Richie Berrington to lead Scotland in T20 World Cup

Edinburgh: Scotland have named Richie Berrington as the captain of a 15-man squad for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, with 11 players retained from the 2024 campaign in the West Indies and the United States of America.

The squad selection for the mega event is the first made by new head coach Owen Dawkins, who took charge of the team last month. Afghanistan-born fast bowler Zainullah Ihsan earned his maiden call-up after qualifying to represent Scotland, while Tom Bruce (who switched allegiance from New Zealand), Finlay McCreath, and Oliver Davidson are set for their first World Cup appearance following stints in limited-overs squads over the past year. IANS

